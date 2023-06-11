Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) The Jaguars claimed the first World Padel League (WPL) title after beating The Panthers 3-1 in the final match, held at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

The Jaguars claimed the top prize of AED550,000, while runners-up The Panthers received AED275,000.

Featuring a line-up of 28 players of the world’s top padel stars, the event was organised as part of a partnership between Dubai sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.