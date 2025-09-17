Jameela Al Qasimi awarded Lifetime Honourary Membership by Inclusion International

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Inclusion International has granted Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, an honorary lifetime membership in recognition of her pivotal contributions to the global movement to empower people with intellectual disabilities and to strengthen the rights and roles of their families in society.

The Chairperson received the membership certificate, signed by Sue Swenson, President of Inclusion International, and Luis Gabriel Villarreal, Vice President of Inclusion International, during the World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion.” The certificate acknowledges her longstanding journey and remarkable achievements in this field.

The honour represents a prestigious international tribute from the world’s largest network dedicated to the rights of persons with intellectual disabilities and their families, placing Sheikha Jameela among the global leaders who have made a significant impact on inclusion and empowerment at an international level.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheika Jameela emphasised that the recognition is dedicated to the Emirate of Sharjah under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. She highlighted His Highness’s humanitarian vision, founded on justice and inclusivity, which has always prioritised the rights of persons with disabilities.

Sheikha Jameela said: “It is a great honour to receive the lifetime honorary membership of Inclusion International, a global accolade that represents the voice of persons with intellectual disabilities and their families worldwide. This recognition renews our responsibility to continue advancing the cause of inclusion, promoting rights, and ensuring that persons with intellectual disabilities can participate fully in their communities.”

She added that this honour reflects the journey of SCHS, which, since its establishment, has been a platform for inclusion, a centre of specialised knowledge and services, and a hub for building international partnerships committed to a more just and inclusive world.

Sue Swenson, President of Inclusion International, said: “The lifetime honorary membership is granted to individuals who have made a profound impact on the rights of persons with intellectual disabilities and their families globally. We are proud to recognise a leader who embodies the spirit of generosity and collaboration that we have always witnessed during our work in Sharjah. Apart from her role as Chairperson of SCHS, Sheikha Jameela is also a founding member of Inclusion International in the middle East and North Africa. She played a vital role in uniting members across the region, representing their voices on our Council for 12 years, and leading efforts to host our first world congress in this part of the world. It is my privilege to honour her dedication and lasting impact.”

Granting Sheikha Jameela lifetime membership of Inclusion International crowns an exceptional career of service and positions Sharjah on the global map as an inspiring model of inclusion and human integration.

Thought leaders believe this membership will advance Sheikha Jameela’s mission within the international organisation, enabling her to contribute permanently to its strategies while showcasing Sharjah’s experience as an exemplary case study.

This recognition is expected to encourage stronger international cooperation, allow for the exchange of expertise and advance legislation and policies supporting persons with intellectual disabilities across the region.

A shared journey

This honour reflects the alignment between the mission of SCHS under the leadership of Sheikha Jameela and the principles of Inclusion International. SCHS has embodied these principles through its initiatives and centre, which benefited 3,000 individuals with disabilities.

In line with the principle of recognising legal capacity, SCHS launched the region’s first self-advocacy programme, empowering persons with intellectual disabilities to participate in conferences and decision-making. In 2019, it hosted the Self-Advocates Forum themed “One Step Close” with participants from 13 Arab countries.

In the field of inclusive education, SCHS has supported 1,307 students and families through its schools and branches. It established 13 schools and centres, in addition to three centres in its branches, providing integrated services for 705 students. SCHS has also partnered with the UAE Ministry of Education to apply inclusive education models in public schools and teacher training programmes.

With regards to independent living and community participation, SCHS has developed numerous initiatives enabling full involvement in sports, arts, and community life. These include the Art for All Centre (Falaj), established in 2017, and the Hope Camp, established in 1986, in addition to participation in national events such as Sharjah Heritage Days.

On employment opportunities, SCHS has hired 65 employees with disabilities within its own workforce of 754 and launched the International Inclusive Employment Forum in 2023. It also supports entrepreneurship and vocational training programmes, enabling persons with disabilities to establish their own businesses.

Finally, in supporting families, SCHS helped establish the Parents of Disabled Association, which strengthens the role of families in education and rehabilitation. It also provides training and guidance programmes to equip families to contribute to the educational planning of their children.

A life of service

Since joining SCHS in 1983, Sheikha Jameela has devoted her life to transforming it into a leading institution regionally and internationally. She has championed inclusive education, rehabilitation, employment and community integration, establishing specialised centres and sustainable initiatives that raised awareness of disability rights.

Her efforts extended to the global stage, where she represented the Middle East and North Africa on the Council of Inclusion International from 2012 to 2024. She also played a key role in shaping national legislation, including the Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 concerning the rights of persons with disabilities, and in the UAE’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2009.