Jameela Al Qasimi Lauds SSEF’s Achievements During 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Jameela Al Qasimi lauds SSEF’s achievements during 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, lauded the efforts and accomplishments of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, SSEF, during 2019.

"I thank the untiring efforts of all the Foundation’s employees, their dedication and sincerity in carrying and upholding the SSEF’s mission, achieving its goals, supporting orphans and achieving financial independence for them, as well as strengthening and enhancing their skills and knowledge, thus enabling them to contribute to and participate in the process of building and renaissance of the dear homeland," she said in her appreciation note.

She added, "This is a good occasion at which I commend all our partners, supporters, interested and advisers," describing that these contributions stem from the support and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, for their entrusting us with this honour to achieve the Foundation’s mission with merit and effectiveness.

Al Qasimi also congratulated the Foundation for obtaining 3 local awards in one year.

For her part, Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of the SSEF, said, "We are pleased with this message, it is a source of positivity and inspiration in caring for our orphans, and we will remain sincere to meet the high expectations of the leadership, striving to make more efforts to improve and empower our affiliates."

Al Suwaidi noted that 2019 witnessed great efforts and accomplishments, as the Foundation was able to meet the needs of 988 orphan families numbering 2,474 individuals, raising their competencies and creating an empowering environment to prepare a generation that is educated, inspiring and aware of its responsibilities.

