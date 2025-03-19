Open Menu

Jameela Al Qasimi Shares Iftar With SSEF Orphans, Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, attended a group iftar banquet for Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) members and staff, at Al Samra Tent in Aljada, in an atmosphere of intimacy and spirituality.
The iftar comes as part of the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen social ties between Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi, orphans, and the Foundation’s staff, and to bring joy to the hearts of members during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iftar meal was filled with an atmosphere of brotherhood and direct communication among the attendees.This contributed to creating a warm environment that fostered a sense of belonging and support.

On this occasion, Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi stated: “I was pleased to meet my orphaned children during these blessed days of the holy month. We affirm that they are an essential part of the fabric of our society, and our role is to support and care for them with all love and care. Empowering them is not an option. Rather, it is a duty that guarantees them a dignified life and a bright future.

Hence, the importance of our role as individuals and institutions in providing them with the necessary support, not only through financial aid, but also by giving them a sense of security and belonging.''

Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi confirmed “a cohesive society is a society capable of advancing all its children without exception. Community solidarity is a fundamental pillar in building the future of these children, and our participation today reflects the importance of rallying around them and listening to them, and providing them with the psychological and social security they need to become active members of society.”

Mona Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director General of SSEF, said: “We were pleased to meet Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi with our fatherless children. She is keen to meet them every Ramadan season and share iftar with them. We emphasise that these meetings reinforce the concept of a single family that embraces them, supports their life journey, gives them a sense of care and love, and enhances their sense of social stability.''

Related Topics

Sharjah March Family All Share Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Develop ..

Etihad Airways unveils UAE National Talent Development Strategy

few seconds
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovat ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi showcases innovative use of drones to plant man ..

10 seconds ago
 Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children ..

Kalimat donates 400 books to Palestinian children residing in Emirates Humanitar ..

23 seconds ago
 Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, ..

Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees

32 seconds ago
 UoS, AUS announce 2nd Sharjah International Confer ..

UoS, AUS announce 2nd Sharjah International Conference on Education

41 seconds ago
 Fabtech, France’s Groupe M sign agreement to dev ..

Fabtech, France’s Groupe M sign agreement to develop equipment, services for U ..

49 seconds ago
UAE to mark 'Zayed Humanitarian Day' tomorrow

UAE to mark 'Zayed Humanitarian Day' tomorrow

57 seconds ago
 Emirates Group renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Progr ..

Emirates Group renews Rolls-Royce Leadership Programme for UAE Nationals

1 minute ago
 Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

3 hours ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East