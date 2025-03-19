Jameela Al Qasimi shares iftar with SSEF orphans, employees

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, attended a group iftar banquet for Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) members and staff, at Al Samra Tent in Aljada, in an atmosphere of intimacy and spirituality.

The iftar comes as part of the Foundation’s efforts to strengthen social ties between Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi, orphans, and the Foundation’s staff, and to bring joy to the hearts of members during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Iftar meal was filled with an atmosphere of brotherhood and direct communication among the attendees.This contributed to creating a warm environment that fostered a sense of belonging and support.

On this occasion, Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi stated: “I was pleased to meet my orphaned children during these blessed days of the holy month. We affirm that they are an essential part of the fabric of our society, and our role is to support and care for them with all love and care. Empowering them is not an option. Rather, it is a duty that guarantees them a dignified life and a bright future.

Hence, the importance of our role as individuals and institutions in providing them with the necessary support, not only through financial aid, but also by giving them a sense of security and belonging.''

Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi confirmed “a cohesive society is a society capable of advancing all its children without exception. Community solidarity is a fundamental pillar in building the future of these children, and our participation today reflects the importance of rallying around them and listening to them, and providing them with the psychological and social security they need to become active members of society.”

Mona Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director General of SSEF, said: “We were pleased to meet Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi with our fatherless children. She is keen to meet them every Ramadan season and share iftar with them. We emphasise that these meetings reinforce the concept of a single family that embraces them, supports their life journey, gives them a sense of care and love, and enhances their sense of social stability.''