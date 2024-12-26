Open Menu

Japan Airlines' System Under Cyberattack, Flights Delayed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Japan Airlines' system under cyberattack, flights delayed

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines (JAL) said Thursday that its system network is under a cyberattack, with at least 14 domestic flights delayed for up to an hour and some international flights also affected.

Kyodo news quoted JAL as saying that the problems began occurring around 7:25 am, prompting JAL to halt ticket sales for domestic and international flights for the rest of the day.

JAL said it was working to counteract the cyberattack and determine its source, adding the attack may have a larger effect on its flights. The airline succeeded in temporarily shutting down the router believed to have been compromised.

Related Topics

Attack Japan May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

10 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

10 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

10 hours ago
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

11 hours ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

10 hours ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

11 hours ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East