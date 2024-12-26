Japan Airlines' system under cyberattack, flights delayed

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines (JAL) said Thursday that its system network is under a cyberattack, with at least 14 domestic flights delayed for up to an hour and some international flights also affected.

Kyodo news quoted JAL as saying that the problems began occurring around 7:25 am, prompting JAL to halt ticket sales for domestic and international flights for the rest of the day.

JAL said it was working to counteract the cyberattack and determine its source, adding the attack may have a larger effect on its flights. The airline succeeded in temporarily shutting down the router believed to have been compromised.