Japan Airlines' System Under Cyberattack, Flights Delayed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 10:00 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Japan Airlines (JAL) said Thursday that its system network is under a cyberattack, with at least 14 domestic flights delayed for up to an hour and some international flights also affected.
Kyodo news quoted JAL as saying that the problems began occurring around 7:25 am, prompting JAL to halt ticket sales for domestic and international flights for the rest of the day.
JAL said it was working to counteract the cyberattack and determine its source, adding the attack may have a larger effect on its flights. The airline succeeded in temporarily shutting down the router believed to have been compromised.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan Airlines' system under cyberattack, flights delayed5 minutes ago
-
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon9 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, regional developments10 hours ago
-
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource extraction11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championship11 hours ago
-
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates11 hours ago
-
SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency Department11 hours ago
-
UAE Leaders condole with President of Azerbaijan over victims of air crash12 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group completes restructuring of Noatum Group Assets12 hours ago
-
Cloudy skies; potential rain forecast for tomorrow12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid underscores importance of bold, innovative approaches to reinforce UAE’s leadi ..12 hours ago