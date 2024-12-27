Open Menu

Japan Approves $730 Billion Budget For FY 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Japan's government on Friday approved a record 115.54 trillion Yen ($730 billion) draft initial budget for fiscal year 2025.

According to Kyodo news, the general-account budget for the year starting next April surpassed the previous record of 114.38 trillion yen set in fiscal 2023. The draft will be submitted to the Diet for deliberations during its ordinary session beginning next month.

