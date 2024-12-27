Japan Approves $730 Billion Budget For FY 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Japan's government on Friday approved a record 115.54 trillion Yen ($730 billion) draft initial budget for fiscal year 2025.
According to Kyodo news, the general-account budget for the year starting next April surpassed the previous record of 114.38 trillion yen set in fiscal 2023. The draft will be submitted to the Diet for deliberations during its ordinary session beginning next month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 20255 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria8 hours ago
-
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital9 hours ago
-
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility10 hours ago
-
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia10 hours ago
-
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria10 hours ago
-
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development projects, visits Hatta Wint ..11 hours ago
-
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque11 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound11 hours ago
-
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurement, Reporting, and ..11 hours ago
-
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early access to Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension medication12 hours ago