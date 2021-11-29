Japan closes borders to foreigners over Omicron variant concerns

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, announced on Monday that Japan will close its borders to foreigners starting Tuesday, as a precaution to avert a worst-case scenario with the rise of the Omicron variant.

"We will ban the entry of foreigners from around the world starting from 30th November," Kishida told reporters, adding that Japan's borders will be almost entirely closed.

In early November, the government announced it would allow some short-term business travellers, foreign students, and other visa holders to enter the country, while continuing the ban on tourists.

Japan has recorded over 18,300 COVID-19 related fatalities during the pandemic, while avoiding tough lockdowns. The country’s vaccination programme continues to pick up speed, with 76.5 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.