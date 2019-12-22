Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian refugees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) To help mitigate the impact of poverty and food insecurity in Gaza, the Government of Japan has contributed US$11.15 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA.

The Acting Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Christian Saunders, and Japanese Ambassador Magoshi, signed two contribution agreements on Saturday, in the presence of Mohammed Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, and Keisuke Suzuki, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. .

According to a statement released by UNRWA, $5.51 million will be disbursed in a few days, enabling the UN agency to continue providing food assistance to 98,000 refugees in the Gaza Strip via its Social Security Net Programme, SSNP.

An additional $5.64 million will contribute to the construction of a school in the Gaza Strip that will provide 1,000 students access to quality education. This additional contribution will also support the construction of a sewerage system in Ein el-Sultan camp in the West Bank to improve the living conditions there.

Both infrastructure projects will be implemented throughout 2020 and 2021, UNRWA noted.

"I am very happy to share with you that the Government of Japan has decided to contribute over $11 million to UNRWA at this critical time. We are determined more than ever to send a message to Palestine refugees through the assistance that: ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed. Japan will be there with you.’ At a time when the region is experiencing serious humanitarian crisis," Ambassador Magoshi said.

For her part, Christian Saunders, said, "On behalf of UNRWA, I would like to thank the Government of Japan for its generous contribution in support of vulnerable Palestinian refugees in Gaza and West Bank. We deeply appreciate this very generous and timely support during what is an exceptionally challenging period for the Agency."

In 2018, the Government of Japan was the 10th largest contributor to the Agency, playing a critical role at a time when UNRWA faced an existential crisis.