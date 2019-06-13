Japan denounces Houthi Terrorist Attack on Saudi Airport

(@imziishan)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Japan strongly denounced a terror attack on Tuesday by the Houthis on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia .

"The peace and stability in the middle East is important for the international peace and stability as well as for the stability and prosperity of the global economy.

The Government of Japan strongly denounces the terror attack," Foreign Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga said in a statement.

Japan remains committed to maintaining and reinforcing the peace and stability in the Middle East in cooperation with the countries in the region, he added.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that Abha Airport in the south of the Kingdom became the target of a terrorist attack by the Houthis and many civilians were injured, Osuga pointed out in the statement.