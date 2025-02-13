Open Menu

Japan, East Asian Countries Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 02:15 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Japan, in collaboration with Palestine, hosted an online briefing session with participants from the East Asia Conference on Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) to discuss their roles in the Gaza reconstruction process following the ceasefire.

The meeting was attended by Toshihide Ando, Director-General of the middle East and Africa Bureau at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Wael Zaqout, Palestinian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Dr. Samah Hamad, Palestinian Minister of Social Development.

A statement from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo confirmed that this round of meetings involved Japan (the host), Palestine (the co-host), Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the World Bank, UNRWA, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Quartet Office.

The discussions focused on the aid provided to the Palestinian people by Asian countries.

The Palestinian minister briefed the meeting participants on Palestine's plans for Gaza following the ceasefire, as well as future reconstruction expectations.

Participants confirmed their readiness to support Palestinian efforts, contributing to humanitarian aid, recovery, reconstruction, and the establishment of peace and stability in the medium to long term, building on discussions held in online working meetings last year.

