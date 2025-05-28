Japan Enacts Law Obliging Firms To Join CO2 Emissions Trading Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 10:30 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted a law obliging 300 to 400 major firms to participate in a carbon emissions trading system that will be introduced in the fiscal year starting April 2026, Kyodo news reported.
The revised law, designed to advance the country's green transformation and decarbonisation, targets companies producing 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide or more a year across a broad range of industries including the production of steel and cars.
The government estimates that the companies account for nearly 60 percent of domestic greenhouse gas emissions.
Under the trading system, the companies will be allotted a maximum emission allowance. Carbon credits will have to be purchased on the market for any emissions above that threshold from companies that amassed a surplus by not reaching their threshold.
Recent Stories
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at ..
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025
Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls fo ..
FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement
Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims ..
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at Arab Media Forum1 minute ago
-
Japan enacts law obliging firms to join CO2 emissions trading scheme1 minute ago
-
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories16 minutes ago
-
Korea's net overseas financial assets fall in Q131 minutes ago
-
Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls for future of purpose8 hours ago
-
UAE Minister of Justice attends Azerbaijan National Day celebration8 hours ago
-
FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships9 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool10 hours ago
-
Ruwad records 54.3% growth in entrepreneurial project10 hours ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony11 hours ago
-
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement11 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at Arab Media Summit11 hours ago