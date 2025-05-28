Open Menu

Japan Enacts Law Obliging Firms To Join CO2 Emissions Trading Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Japan enacts law obliging firms to join CO2 emissions trading scheme

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Japan's parliament on Wednesday enacted a law obliging 300 to 400 major firms to participate in a carbon emissions trading system that will be introduced in the fiscal year starting April 2026, Kyodo news reported.

The revised law, designed to advance the country's green transformation and decarbonisation, targets companies producing 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide or more a year across a broad range of industries including the production of steel and cars.

The government estimates that the companies account for nearly 60 percent of domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the trading system, the companies will be allotted a maximum emission allowance. Carbon credits will have to be purchased on the market for any emissions above that threshold from companies that amassed a surplus by not reaching their threshold.

