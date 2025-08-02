Open Menu

Japan Experienced Hottest July For 3rd Year, 2.89 C Above Average

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) Japan logged its hottest July for the third year in a row, with average temperatures 2.89 C above normal, the weather agency said Friday.

According to Japan Today, the average temperature was the highest since comparable records started being kept in 1898, exceeding the previous record set in 2024 by 2.16 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to stay above normal in August across Japan, except in Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami Islands in the southwest, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

On Wednesday, a temperature of 41.2 degrees was logged in Hyogo Prefecture's Tamba City, the highest ever observed in the country.

Meanwhile, the country had less rain in July. Precipitation was only 13 percent of the average amount on the Sea of Japan side of the Tohoku region and just 8 percent in the Hokuriku region and Niigata Prefecture.

