Japan Firms' Oct.-Dec. Pretax Profits Surge 13.5% On Record Sales
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Pretax profits at Japanese companies in the October-December quarter surged 13.5 percent from a year earlier on record-high sales, due partly to strong demand for artificial intelligence in the telecommunication equipment sector, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.
In the first rise in two quarters, pretax profits totalled 28.69 trillion Yen ($193 billion), the highest level for the quarter.
Kyodo news quoted the ministry as saying that sales grew 2.5 percent to 398 trillion yen, driven by the service and construction sectors, in which companies passed on higher costs to customers.
Meanwhile, capital spending by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment fell 0.2 percent from the previous year to 14.45 trillion yen, down for the first time in 15 quarters. The figure was still the second highest for the October-December period.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025
UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with additional voluntary production a ..
SAIF Zone receives high-level Indian delegation to boost investments in gold & j ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers
SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant a ..
Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das K ..
AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles duri ..
Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police
Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' effor ..
Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas
CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan firms' Oct.-Dec. pretax profits surge 13.5% on record sales40 seconds ago
-
ADNOC to create AED220+ billion global chemicals powerhouse - Borouge Group International8 hours ago
-
UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with additional voluntary production adjustments approved ..9 hours ago
-
SAIF Zone receives high-level Indian delegation to boost investments in gold & jewellery sector10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers10 hours ago
-
SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant artistic collaboratio ..11 hours ago
-
Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' efforts in promoting dial ..11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Dubai Courts11 hours ago
-
MWC Barcelona 2025 opens, focusing on future of connectivity12 hours ago
-
Over15,000 Chinese companies operating in UAE markets: Minister of Economy14 hours ago
-
UAE President receives FNC delegation, officials, and guests to mark the holy month of Ramadan14 hours ago
-
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days15 hours ago