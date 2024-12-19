Open Menu

Japan Foreign Visitors Top 33 Million In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 10:15 AM

Japan foreign visitors top 33 million in 11 months

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 33 million from January to November, setting a new annual record, driven by a tourism boom and a weak Yen, Japan National Tourism Organisation data showed on Wednesday.

According to Kyodo news, the total number of foreign visitors stood at 33,379,900, surpassing the previous full-year high of 31.88 million set in 2019.

In November alone, foreign visitors rose 30.6 percent year-on-year to 3.18 million. Each month this year has recorded at least 30 percent growth compared with the same period last year.

