Japan Imported 18.742 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From UAE In February

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:30 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 18.742 million barrels of crude oil in February 2021, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 25.9 percent of Japan's total crude imports in that month, the agency that belong to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 33.613 million barrels (46.

5 percent) of the total, Kuwait provided 7.005 million barrels (9.7 percent), and oil imports from Qatar accounted for 6.797 million barrels (9.4 percent).

Japan Imported from Russia 1.983 million barrels (2.7 percent).

Arab oil accounted for 67.582 or 93.6 percent, of Japan’s petroleum needs in February, including some shipments from Bahrain and Natural Zone.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 72.233 million barrels, the agency said.

