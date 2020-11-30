UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Imported 21.850 Mmb Of Crude Oil From UAE In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

Japan imported 21.850 mmb of crude oil from UAE in October

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 21.850 million barrels of crude oil in October 2020, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 31.

2 percent of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belong to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 29.761 mmb, or 42.4 percent of the total, while Kuwait provided 5.363 mmb or 7.6 percent.

Arab oil accounted for 63.389 or 90.4 percent, of Japan’s petroleum needs in October.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 70.145 mmb, the agency said.

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Tokyo Japan United Arab Emirates October 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Loew meets with German football DFB bosses to disc ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting to improve tax collect ..

15 minutes ago

Pashinyan Will Not Go to Moscow in Person As EAEU ..

17 minutes ago

Russian, Moldovan Prime Ministers Discuss Expandin ..

17 minutes ago

Brexit deal 'mustn't sideline our fishermen': Fran ..

17 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves BSL-III labs for Multan, R ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.