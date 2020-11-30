Japan imported 21.850 mmb of crude oil from UAE in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) Japan imported from the United Arab Emirates 21.850 million barrels of crude oil in October 2020, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 31.

2 percent of Japan's total crude imports, the agency that belong to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Saudi Arabia provided 29.761 mmb, or 42.4 percent of the total, while Kuwait provided 5.363 mmb or 7.6 percent.

Arab oil accounted for 63.389 or 90.4 percent, of Japan’s petroleum needs in October.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 70.145 mmb, the agency said.