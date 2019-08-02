UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Imports 28.8m Barrels Of Crude Oil From UAE In June: AENR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:15 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Japan imported 26.899 million barrels of crude oil in June 2019 from the United Arab Emirates, according to data released by Japanese Agency of Energy and Natural Resource, AENR.

This accounts for 34.

7 percent of Japan's total crude imports, said AENR, an affiliate of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 83.331 million barrels, including 72.533 million barrels from Arab countries, the agency added.

