Open Menu

Japan Inflation Accelerates In April On Reduced Energy Subsidies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Japan inflation accelerates in April on reduced energy subsidies

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Japan's core consumer prices in April climbed 3.5 percent from a year earlier, increasing at the fastest pace in more than two years, driven by reduced government utility subsidies and surging rice prices, government data showed Friday.

According to Kyodo news, the increase in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 3.2 percent rise in March and was the largest since January 2023, with the key gauge of inflation having remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.

Core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food and shows underlying price trends, was up 3.

0 percent in April from the year before, growing from 2.9 percent in the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Energy prices rose 9.3 percent, accelerating from a 6.6 percent increase in March, with electricity prices surging 13.5 percent and those for city gas climbing 4.7 percent.

Prices for food, excluding fresh items, rose 7.0 percent, up from 6.2 percent in March, remaining a key contributor to overall price growth as rice prices hit a new record for the seventh consecutive month with a 98.4 percent jump amid persistent supply shortages.

Related Topics

Electricity Bank Price Japan January March April Gas From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

1 hour ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

8 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

10 hours ago
 Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

10 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

10 hours ago
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

11 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

11 hours ago
 Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project ..

Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

12 hours ago
 17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV ..

17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East