Japan Inflation Accelerates In April On Reduced Energy Subsidies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) Japan's core consumer prices in April climbed 3.5 percent from a year earlier, increasing at the fastest pace in more than two years, driven by reduced government utility subsidies and surging rice prices, government data showed Friday.
According to Kyodo news, the increase in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 3.2 percent rise in March and was the largest since January 2023, with the key gauge of inflation having remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.
Core-core CPI, which strips away both energy and fresh food and shows underlying price trends, was up 3.
0 percent in April from the year before, growing from 2.9 percent in the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
Energy prices rose 9.3 percent, accelerating from a 6.6 percent increase in March, with electricity prices surging 13.5 percent and those for city gas climbing 4.7 percent.
Prices for food, excluding fresh items, rose 7.0 percent, up from 6.2 percent in March, remaining a key contributor to overall price growth as rice prices hit a new record for the seventh consecutive month with a 98.4 percent jump amid persistent supply shortages.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan inflation accelerates in April on reduced energy subsidies53 seconds ago
-
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital8 hours ago
-
Director General of Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies meets with Advisor to Supreme Leader of Is ..8 hours ago
-
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED 11 billion10 hours ago
-
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad10 hours ago
-
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months10 hours ago
-
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assembly in Geneva10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,514 handprints11 hours ago
-
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on death of her mother11 hours ago
-
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globally11 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'12 hours ago
-
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis12 hours ago