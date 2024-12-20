Open Menu

Japan Inflation Rate Increases 2.7% In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Japan's core consumer prices in November rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, with the pace of increase expanding for the first time in three months, amid reduced government subsidies for utility bills and higher rice prices, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

According to Kyodo news, the climb in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 2.3 percent gain in October and a 2.4 percent rise in September. The inflation rate has remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.

Core-core CPI, which shows underlying price trends by stripping away both energy and fresh food, was up 2.4 percent, accelerating from a 2.3 percent increase the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Related Topics

Bank Price Japan April September October November From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

4 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

11 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

11 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

11 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

12 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East