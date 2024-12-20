Japan Inflation Rate Increases 2.7% In November
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Japan's core consumer prices in November rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, with the pace of increase expanding for the first time in three months, amid reduced government subsidies for utility bills and higher rice prices, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.
According to Kyodo news, the climb in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 2.3 percent gain in October and a 2.4 percent rise in September. The inflation rate has remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.
Core-core CPI, which shows underlying price trends by stripping away both energy and fresh food, was up 2.4 percent, accelerating from a 2.3 percent increase the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November5 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group secures refinancing, upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility to $2.125 billion5 minutes ago
-
China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion50 minutes ago
-
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN presence, activities in P ..1 hour ago
-
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia2 hours ago
-
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile3 hours ago
-
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments11 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people11 hours ago
-
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers11 hours ago
-
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland12 hours ago
-
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst modern changes12 hours ago