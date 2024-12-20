Japan inflation rate increases 2.7% in November

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Japan's core consumer prices in November rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, with the pace of increase expanding for the first time in three months, amid reduced government subsidies for utility bills and higher rice prices, the internal affairs ministry said Friday.

According to Kyodo news, the climb in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 2.3 percent gain in October and a 2.4 percent rise in September. The inflation rate has remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.

Core-core CPI, which shows underlying price trends by stripping away both energy and fresh food, was up 2.4 percent, accelerating from a 2.3 percent increase the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.