Japan Inflation Slows To 3.0% In February
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Japan's core consumer prices in February rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, but the pace of increase slowed for the first time in four months due in part to the resumption of state subsidies for utility bills, government data showed Friday.
The rise in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 3.2 percent gain in January. The inflation rate has remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.
The core-core CPI, which strips out both energy and fresh food to reflect underlying price trends, increased 2.6 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
