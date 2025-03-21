Open Menu

Japan Inflation Slows To 3.0% In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Japan inflation slows to 3.0% in February

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Japan's core consumer prices in February rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, but the pace of increase slowed for the first time in four months due in part to the resumption of state subsidies for utility bills, government data showed Friday.

The rise in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, followed a 3.2 percent gain in January. The inflation rate has remained at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target since April 2022.

The core-core CPI, which strips out both energy and fresh food to reflect underlying price trends, increased 2.6 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Related Topics

Bank Price Japan January February April From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

36 minutes ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

11 hours ago
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

12 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East