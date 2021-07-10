UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Issues Evacuation Orders To Over 120,000 Due To Heavy Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Japan issues evacuation orders to over 120,000 due to heavy rain

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Japan issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in some southern prefectures due to heavy rain on Saturday, NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate, reported Reuters.

A week ago heavy rains lashed the resort city of Atami, triggering landslides that have killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Rains

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

11 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

11 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

11 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.