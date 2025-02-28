Open Menu

Japan January Industrial Output Falls 1.1% On Month

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Japan January industrial output falls 1.1% on month

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Japan's industrial output in January fell 1.1 percent from the previous month, Kyodo news reported, citing government data on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines was 100.5 against the 2020 base of 100, a preliminary report from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed. It followed a downwardly revised 0.2 percent fall in December.

