Japan Launches Satellite To Have Own Positioning System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Japan's space agency said on Sunday that it successfully launched a navigation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket as the country seeks to have a more precise location positioning system of its own.

The H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki 6 satellite lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre on a southwestern Japanese island.

Everything went smoothly, and the satellite successfully separated from the rocket as planned about 29 minutes after the liftoff.

According to the Japan Science and Technology Agency, Japan plans to launch two more navigation satellites to have a seven-satellite system by March 2026 in order to have a more precise global positioning capability without relying on foreign services.

By the late 2030s, Japan plans to have an 11-satellite network.

