Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) Japan lifted all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel on Friday, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling on people to go sightseeing or attend concerts and other events to help the nation’s economy bounce back from a pandemic recession.

Japan began lifting its pandemic lockdown in May as coronavirus infections fell.

The latest easing on Thursday comes after the end of an emergency declaration that allowed people to return to work and for bars and restaurants implementing social distancing measures to reopen.

"I would like people, while observing social distancing, to go out on sightseeing trips. We would like you to make an effort to engage in social and economic activity," Reuters quoted Abe as saying in an address to the country late on Thursday.

Japan by Thursday had recorded 17,789 cases of the novel coronavirus with 948 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.