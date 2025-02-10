Japan Logs Record $193 Billion Current Account Surplus In 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 10:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Japan posted a current account surplus of 29.26 trillion Yen ($193 billion) in 2024, a record high, driven by its highest-ever returns on foreign investments amid a weak yen and a decline in the trade deficit, the Finance Ministry data showed Monday.
According to Kyodo news, the surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, grew 29.5 per cent from a year earlier, rising for the second consecutive year and marking the highest since comparable data became available in 1985.
Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, climbed 11.
3 percent from the year before to 40.21 trillion yen, buoyed by higher returns from offshore subsidiaries in the financial, retail and auto sectors, the ministry said in its preliminary report.
Japan's Primary income has been boosted by returns from foreign direct investments by domestic companies and overseas dividend income.
Goods trade registered a deficit of 3.90 trillion yen, down 40 percent, with exports rising 4.5 percent to 104.87 trillion yen, led by strong demand for semiconductor-making equipment and vehicles.
Imports also increased 1.8 percent to 108.77 trillion yen due to increased shipments of personal computers and nonferrous metals.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..
AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,0004 minutes ago
-
Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 20244 minutes ago
-
Bodies of two migrants found on French beach, 230 rescued at sea19 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al Marmoom Conservation ..11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashid Falconry Cup11 hours ago
-
China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power generation12 hours ago
-
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience13 hours ago
-
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global Business Capital’ ..13 hours ago
-
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow14 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda14 hours ago
-
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry14 hours ago