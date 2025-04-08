Japan Logs Record $27.5 Billion Current Account Surplus In February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:15 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Japan had a current account surplus of 4.06 trillion Yen ($27.5 billion) in February, returning to the black for the first time in two months and hitting a record high for a single month, driven by increased exports amid strong auto and semiconductor-related demand, government data showed Tuesday.
The surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, surged 48.4 percent from the previous year to the highest figure since comparable data became available in 1985, the Finance Ministry said.
The country's goods trade had a surplus of 712.9 billion yen, a turnaround from a deficit of 298.
3 billion yen last year, as exports jumped 10.4 percent to 9 trillion yen, buoyed by shipments of vehicles to the United States and chip-making equipment to Taiwan.
Meanwhile, imports decreased 1.9 percent to 8.29 trillion yen, down for the first time in three months, as the value of crude oil and coal purchases fell, according to the ministry's preliminary report.
Among other key components, Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earns from overseas investments, surged 10.9 percent from the year before to 3.88 trillion yen, the highest level for February, helped by increased stock dividends and bond yields abroad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan logs record $27.5 billion current account surplus in February6 minutes ago
-
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 36 minutes ago
-
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts21 minutes ago
-
Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures21 minutes ago
-
Korea logs current account surplus for 22nd month in February51 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement of Palestinians9 hours ago
-
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration9 hours ago
-
UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia9 hours ago
-
AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & global partnerships9 hours ago
-
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment leaders10 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations10 hours ago
-
UAE hosts World Local Production Forum10 hours ago