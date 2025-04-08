Open Menu

Japan Logs Record $27.5 Billion Current Account Surplus In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Japan logs record $27.5 billion current account surplus in February

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Japan had a current account surplus of 4.06 trillion Yen ($27.5 billion) in February, returning to the black for the first time in two months and hitting a record high for a single month, driven by increased exports amid strong auto and semiconductor-related demand, government data showed Tuesday.

The surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, surged 48.4 percent from the previous year to the highest figure since comparable data became available in 1985, the Finance Ministry said.

The country's goods trade had a surplus of 712.9 billion yen, a turnaround from a deficit of 298.

3 billion yen last year, as exports jumped 10.4 percent to 9 trillion yen, buoyed by shipments of vehicles to the United States and chip-making equipment to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, imports decreased 1.9 percent to 8.29 trillion yen, down for the first time in three months, as the value of crude oil and coal purchases fell, according to the ministry's preliminary report.

Among other key components, Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earns from overseas investments, surged 10.9 percent from the year before to 3.88 trillion yen, the highest level for February, helped by increased stock dividends and bond yields abroad.

