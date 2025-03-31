Japan parliament passes FY 2025 budget

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) TOKYO, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's parliament on Monday enacted a state budget for the next fiscal year after a rare upper house revision reflecting Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision to reverse course on a planned hike in medical costs, handing a hard-won victory to the minority government with less than a day remaining in the current fiscal year, Kyodo news reported.

It is the first time under the country's current Constitution that a budget has been enacted after a revision was approved by the House of Councillors and then the House of Representatives. The total size of the fiscal 2025 budget came to a record 115.20 trillion Yen ($770 billion).

"We will do our utmost to stabilize and enrich people's livelihoods on the back of wage growth outpacing inflation by implementing the budget," Ishiba told reporters, adding that the parliamentary deliberations were "thorough."

The decision to scrap the increase in medical costs was demanded by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

About a third of the fiscal 2025 budget will go to social security spending. Japan also plans to spend a record 8.7 trillion yen on defense.

The budget also includes steps to mitigate the pain of rising prices, measures that the government believes are necessary despite Japan seeing its strongest wage growth in decades.