Japan PM To Discuss Possibility Of Extending State Of Emergency Until May 31

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Japan PM to discuss possibility of extending state of emergency until May 31

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will discuss with experts at a meeting on Monday to extend the national state of emergency until 31st May, Reuters quoted broadcaster NHK as saying on Sunday.

The government will also discuss further action on how to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic that has infected 15,589 people and killed 530 in the country.

Japan is expected to declare the extension of the state of emergency after the meeting, and Abe will hold a news conference in the evening to address the nation about the pandemic.

The current state of emergency is set to expire on Wednesday, the last day of a week-long national holiday.

