(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) TOKYO, 12th February 2021 (WAM) - Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu praised the successful arrival of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars and its entry into orbit. Motegi also extended Japan’s congratulations to the UAE for this achievement, and pledged continued strategic bilateral cooperation in space and other fields.

Motegi told a press conference at the ministry today that this entry was the very first arrival of a probe from the middle East to Mars, that was carried on the Japan-made Mitsubishi H2A rocket launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in July last year.

"In Japan, we are very much happy that we have been able to contribute to that success that reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership between Japan and the UAE. Our bilateral relations and cooperation have been proceeding in various fields including the outer space, and (Hope Probe) is the symbol of that," Motegi said.