Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of emergency amid virus spread

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Thursday expanded the state of emergency beyond seven prefectures to the entire nation in an attempt to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading further and straining the health care system, Kyodo news reported.

With the declaration now covering all 47 prefectures in the country of around 126 million people, Abe said the government will provide cash handouts of 100,000 Yen ($930) to all citizens. He also approved a rare reworking of a state budget days before its planned submission to parliament.

"I decided to put all prefectures under the state of emergency to curb infections in respective areas and especially to keep the movement of people to a minimum heading into the Golden Week holidays," Abe told a meeting of a government task force on the coronavirus response.

"To end the emergency situation by May 6, it's imperative for people to reduce contact with others by at least 70 percent and up to 80 percent," he said.