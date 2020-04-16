UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Prime Minister Declares Nationwide State Of Emergency Amid Virus Spread

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of emergency amid virus spread

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on Thursday expanded the state of emergency beyond seven prefectures to the entire nation in an attempt to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading further and straining the health care system, Kyodo news reported.

With the declaration now covering all 47 prefectures in the country of around 126 million people, Abe said the government will provide cash handouts of 100,000 Yen ($930) to all citizens. He also approved a rare reworking of a state budget days before its planned submission to parliament.

"I decided to put all prefectures under the state of emergency to curb infections in respective areas and especially to keep the movement of people to a minimum heading into the Golden Week holidays," Abe told a meeting of a government task force on the coronavirus response.

"To end the emergency situation by May 6, it's imperative for people to reduce contact with others by at least 70 percent and up to 80 percent," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budget Holidays Japan May Gold All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

12 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

36 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

38 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

44 minutes ago

19 kg hashish, ice, heroin recovered; three arrest ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.