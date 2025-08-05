Japan record-high temperature of 41.8 C reported in Gunma Prefecture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Japan on Tuesday recorded a new national record temperature of 41.8 C in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, exceeding the previous high of 41.2 C, reported Kyodo news.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially reported a new record of 41.

6 C in the same eastern Japan city, before issuing a higher reading.

Authorities are urging people to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as making appropriate use of air conditioning and staying hydrated.