Japan Record-high Temperature Of 41.8 C Reported In Gunma Prefecture
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Japan on Tuesday recorded a new national record temperature of 41.8 C in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, exceeding the previous high of 41.2 C, reported Kyodo news.
The Japan Meteorological Agency initially reported a new record of 41.
6 C in the same eastern Japan city, before issuing a higher reading.
Authorities are urging people to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as making appropriate use of air conditioning and staying hydrated.
