Japan Reports 2.8 Trillion Yen Trade Deficit In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Japan logged a 2.76 trillion Yen ($18.2 billion) trade deficit in January, weighed down by increased imports of electronics, government data showed Wednesday.
Exports rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 7.86 trillion yen, marking the fourth straight month of growth, according to a preliminary Finance Ministry report.
Imports grew 16.7 percent to 10.62 trillion yen, increasing for the second consecutive month.
