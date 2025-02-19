Open Menu

Japan Reports 2.8 Trillion Yen Trade Deficit In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Japan logged a 2.76 trillion Yen ($18.2 billion) trade deficit in January, weighed down by increased imports of electronics, government data showed Wednesday.

Exports rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 7.86 trillion yen, marking the fourth straight month of growth, according to a preliminary Finance Ministry report.

Imports grew 16.7 percent to 10.62 trillion yen, increasing for the second consecutive month.

Related Topics

Japan January From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

9 hours ago
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

9 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

9 hours ago
 SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with ..

SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

10 hours ago
 Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement econ ..

Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

10 hours ago
 UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

10 hours ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East