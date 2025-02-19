Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Japan logged a 2.76 trillion Yen ($18.2 billion) trade deficit in January, weighed down by increased imports of electronics, government data showed Wednesday.

Exports rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 7.86 trillion yen, marking the fourth straight month of growth, according to a preliminary Finance Ministry report.

Imports grew 16.7 percent to 10.62 trillion yen, increasing for the second consecutive month.