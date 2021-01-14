Japan suspends entry of all non-resident foreign nationals

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The Japanese government has decided to suspend the entry of all non-resident foreign nationals into the country as part of a coordinated effort to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a press briefing on Wednesday that the essential shutdown of Japan's borders to all non-resident foreign nationals will remain in place until February 7th, when a state of emergency declared in the Greater Tokyo area and other areas in Japan will be lifted.

All those who enter the country, including Japanese citizens, may have their Names disclosed if they violate the request to quarantine for 14 days, the government said. Furthermore, foreign residents could have their resident status revoked and may be subject to deportation if they do not comply with the quarantine.