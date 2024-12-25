Open Menu

Japan To Cut 60% Of Emissions By 2035

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) TOKYO, 25th December, 2024 (WAM) – The Japanese government on Tuesday won an approval for a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by fiscal 2035 from fiscal 2013 levels, but rejected calls for it to pursue a more ambitious target.

At a joint meeting of the Environment Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, officials and experts also agreed to a longer-term target of a 73 percent reduction by fiscal 2040.

The targets, criticised by some expert participants of the meeting as insufficient to meet global climate goals, are in their final stages of preparation and are set to be submitted to the United Nations by February 2025.

The government outlined sector-specific emissions reduction goals for fiscal 2040 compared to the levels in fiscal 2013, including cuts of 74 to 83 percent in the business sector, 64 to 82 percent in transportation, and 71 to 81 percent in households, according to Kyodo news.

