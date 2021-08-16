UrduPoint.com

Japan To Extend 'state Of Emergency' Lockdown Through Mid-Sept

Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The Japanese government is set to extend its "state of emergency" soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Monday.

The current state of emergency is due to expire on 31st August, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it.

