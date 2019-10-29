UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Increase Exports Of Authentic Japanese Rice To UAE, MENA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:15 AM

Japan to increase exports of authentic Japanese rice to UAE, MENA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Japan External Trade Organisation, a Japanese Government body supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, has underlined its will to increase the export of authentic Japanese rice and its products in the middle East and North Africa region as well as introduce Japanese rice flour for the first time in the UAE.

The UAE is a key partner of Japan in the MENA region with trade exchange between the two countries valued at AED387 billion in 2018, according to Akima Umezawa, the Consul General of Japan in Dubai.

"Japan’s rice has brought abundance and health to the lives of Japanese people. It is the pride of the nation and is exported to the UAE to bring quality that can be trusted," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Agriculture UAE Dubai Japan Middle East 2018 Government Billion

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

1 hour ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

1 hour ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

1 hour ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.