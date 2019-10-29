Japan to increase exports of authentic Japanese rice to UAE, MENA

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Japan External Trade Organisation, a Japanese Government body supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, has underlined its will to increase the export of authentic Japanese rice and its products in the middle East and North Africa region as well as introduce Japanese rice flour for the first time in the UAE.

The UAE is a key partner of Japan in the MENA region with trade exchange between the two countries valued at AED387 billion in 2018, according to Akima Umezawa, the Consul General of Japan in Dubai.

"Japan’s rice has brought abundance and health to the lives of Japanese people. It is the pride of the nation and is exported to the UAE to bring quality that can be trusted," he added.