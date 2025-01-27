Open Menu

Japan To Join US-led Space Telescope Project In Search For Earth-like Planets

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Japan to join US-led space telescope project in search for Earth-like planets

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Japan's government has been considering joining a US-led space telescope initiative to search for Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life, aiming to contribute technology and secure key research opportunities.

The NASA-led "Habitable Worlds Observatory" project plans to launch a large-scale space telescope in the early 2040s, designed to observe wavelengths like ultraviolet and X-rays that cannot penetrate the Earth's atmosphere.

According to Kyodo news, Tokyo plans to have a specialised team within the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency assess what potential technological contributions can be made.

Detecting Earth-like planets involves capturing faint light signals obscured by the brightness of stars. Drawing on expertise gained from developing instruments for the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, Japan hopes to contribute observation equipment and remote maintenance technologies to the project.

Related Topics

Technology Tokyo Japan From Government Subaru

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

58 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

8 hours ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

8 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

12 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

14 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

14 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

14 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

14 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East