Japan To Join US-led Space Telescope Project In Search For Earth-like Planets
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 09:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Japan's government has been considering joining a US-led space telescope initiative to search for Earth-like planets and extraterrestrial life, aiming to contribute technology and secure key research opportunities.
The NASA-led "Habitable Worlds Observatory" project plans to launch a large-scale space telescope in the early 2040s, designed to observe wavelengths like ultraviolet and X-rays that cannot penetrate the Earth's atmosphere.
According to Kyodo news, Tokyo plans to have a specialised team within the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency assess what potential technological contributions can be made.
Detecting Earth-like planets involves capturing faint light signals obscured by the brightness of stars. Drawing on expertise gained from developing instruments for the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, Japan hopes to contribute observation equipment and remote maintenance technologies to the project.
