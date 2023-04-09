Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) TOKYO, 9th April, 2023 (WAM) – Japan hopes to lead discussions among the Group of Seven climate, energy and environment ministers as G-7 president, aiming to promote decarbonization while securing energy supply stability amid the crisis in Ukraine, Jiji Press reported on Sunday.

Still, Japan may face a headwind in working out a planned joint statement as it is being asked to declare when it will end coal-fired power generation.

The G-7 ministers are scheduled to meet for two days from April 15 in the northern city of Sapporo, Hokkaido.

Last year, the G-7 major powers considered a phaseout of coal-fired power generation by 2030 but ended up setting no deadline due to Japan's opposition.



Japan plans to continue calling for a phaseout with no deadline while highlighting its strength in technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by mixing hydrogen and ammonia, both of which emit no CO2 when burned, into fuels for thermal power generation.

The G-7 ministers will also discuss how to achieve the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-Industrial Revolution level, based on a recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that global greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by 60 pct from the 2019 levels by 2030 to reach the goal.