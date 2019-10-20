Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced that Japan is participating, for the first time, in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019. The event will take place from 21st-23rd October 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Five leading Japanese companies are also exhibiting at the 4th Dubai Solar Show. Both exhibitions are being held under the umbrella of the sixth Green Week.

The Japanese companies will showcase their latest technologies in the construction of large-scale solar power plants, solar panel systems with sun tracking technology, groundwater treatment systems, and industrial water treatment systems that generate potable water.

They will also demonstrate the advanced light detection and ranging system, scanning systems, and data processing systems powered by AI technologies for unmanned aerial vehicles, among others. Through their participation in the exhibition, the Japanese companies seek to expand their presence in the energy and water sectors across the GCC and the middle East.

"DEWA is working closely with some of the top Japanese companies to complete leading projects in the fields of digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy, in addition to projects involving Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Japanese companies consider Dubai an ideal destination to explore investment opportunities that the emirate, the UAE and the region provide in the areas of energy, renewable energy, water and the environment," noted Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

The total volume of trade between the UAE and Japan reached AED27.4 billion (US$7.46 billion) in Q1 of 2019, compared with AED30.2 billion ($8.24 billion) during the same period in 2018, as per official statistics of the Japan External Trade Organisation.

The UAE is Japan’s largest trade partner in the GCC, receiving the highest share of GCC’s imports from Japan.