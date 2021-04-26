Japan to open tourism promotion office in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) is establishing an office in Dubai this year, as part of its strategic efforts to achieve the Japanese government’s goal of welcoming 60 million international visitors by 2030.

It is JNTO’s first office to open in the middle East, and will be a focal point for the organisation’s promotional efforts in showcasing Japan as a preferred travel destination for residents in the region.

As part of its promotional efforts for 2021, JNTO will exhibit at the Middle East’s largest tourism exhibition; Arabian Travel Market Hybrid (ATM 2021).

ATM will take place in Dubai from May 16-19, and then on a virtual platform from May 24-26. A key objective for JNTO at these events will be the generation of awareness amongst the Middle East region’s leading travel and media professionals. It will highlight Japan’s unique and diverse tourist attractions, that have been collectively assembled under the promotional banner of "Japan.

Endless Discovery."

JNTO President Satoshi Seino said: "JNTO is proud to open an office in Dubai this year, which will be the first such office to open in the whole Middle East by JNTO. Japan is a country with a long history, abundant nature and a unique culture. We are internationally renowned for our delicious cuisine, beaches, skiing, pop culture, shopping, and historic wooden architecture such as shrines and temples. A trip to Japan will surely be an unforgettable and special experience. To all in the Middle East, we look forward to welcoming you in Japan."

Tomoko Kikuchi, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Provisional Office also said: "We are delighted to be exhibiting at the Arabian Travel Market Hybrid, the largest travel trade fair in the Middle East. We are also very honoured to be able to open the JNTO Dubai Office in the memorable year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and EXPO 2020 in Dubai.