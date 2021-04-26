UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Open Tourism Promotion Office In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

Japan to open tourism promotion office in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) is establishing an office in Dubai this year, as part of its strategic efforts to achieve the Japanese government’s goal of welcoming 60 million international visitors by 2030.

It is JNTO’s first office to open in the middle East, and will be a focal point for the organisation’s promotional efforts in showcasing Japan as a preferred travel destination for residents in the region.

As part of its promotional efforts for 2021, JNTO will exhibit at the Middle East’s largest tourism exhibition; Arabian Travel Market Hybrid (ATM 2021).

ATM will take place in Dubai from May 16-19, and then on a virtual platform from May 24-26. A key objective for JNTO at these events will be the generation of awareness amongst the Middle East region’s leading travel and media professionals. It will highlight Japan’s unique and diverse tourist attractions, that have been collectively assembled under the promotional banner of "Japan.

Endless Discovery."

JNTO President Satoshi Seino said: "JNTO is proud to open an office in Dubai this year, which will be the first such office to open in the whole Middle East by JNTO. Japan is a country with a long history, abundant nature and a unique culture. We are internationally renowned for our delicious cuisine, beaches, skiing, pop culture, shopping, and historic wooden architecture such as shrines and temples. A trip to Japan will surely be an unforgettable and special experience. To all in the Middle East, we look forward to welcoming you in Japan."

Tomoko Kikuchi, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Provisional Office also said: "We are delighted to be exhibiting at the Arabian Travel Market Hybrid, the largest travel trade fair in the Middle East. We are also very honoured to be able to open the JNTO Dubai Office in the memorable year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

Related Topics

Dubai Tokyo Japan Middle East May 2020 Market Olympics Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to further strengthen economic linkages w ..

16 minutes ago

Minister visits Ramazan bazaar to inspect facilit ..

16 minutes ago

Lebanon Urges Riyadh to Revise Agricultural Import ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt upgraded bilateral ties to advanced lev ..

48 minutes ago

PTI only party which took steps for political rest ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Capital records strongest ever quarte ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.