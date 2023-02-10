UrduPoint.com

Japan To Send Relief Aid To Quake-hit Syria

February 10, 2023

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Hayashi Yoshimasa, Japan's Foreign Minister, has announced that the government of Japan will send emergency relief supplies to Syria, to help people who are suffering from the after-effects of the two major earthquakes that struck the region on Monday.

The supplies include blankets, sleeping pads, plastic sheets and tents.

“Japan has decided to provide emergency aid to support the victims from a humanitarian point of view,” Hayashi said in a press conference.

Hayashi explained that the assistance to Syria was made at Syria’s request and will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Hayashi noted that Japan's suffering with such cataclysmic disasters is further ground for the understanding and sympathy it has for the victims in Turkiye and Syria.

“We can imagine the hardship and scale of destruction of the earthquakes,” Hayashi said. “We continue to stand with the victims and Japan is ready to provide maximum support to Turkiye and Syria.”

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to those in Turkiye and Syria who lost their lives and to their bereaved families.”

More Stories From Middle East

