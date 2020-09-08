UrduPoint.com
Japan To Spend $6.3 Bln From Emergency Reserve For Coronavirus Vaccines

Tue 08th September 2020

Japan to spend $6.3 bln from emergency reserve for coronavirus vaccines

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Japanese government approved on Tuesday spending of 671.4 billion Yen (US$6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, Reuters reported, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

The government also said it hopes to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.

