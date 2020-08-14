Japan welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) TOKYO, 14th August 2020 (WAM) - The Japanese government welcomed on Friday the joint statement issued by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

A statement issued by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the agreement to halt annexation of Israeli annexation of the Palestinian territories as a "positive move and a first step toward easing tension and stabilisation in the region."