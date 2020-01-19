DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Etihad Airways and the Japan National Tourism Organisation, JNTO, have announced a joint consumer campaign to promote Japan as a destination of choice for middle Eastern travelers.

The campaign will commence from 19th January with the aim to further increase tourism demand from the Middle East to Japan.

In March 2019, JNTO and the Japan Tourism Agency, an agency within Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, highlighted the Middle East as a new key market for strategic development, within which increased marketing activities will take place based on the market’s high potential for luxury-based outbound travel.

Since then the JNTO has strengthened its promotional presence within the region, including the appointment of a representative office in Dubai with AVIAREPS in September 2019.

On 29th October 2019, JNTO and Etihad Airways signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to jointly promote Japan within the Middle East for the next three years.

Continuing its ongoing marketing efforts and commitment to the Middle East market, JNTO is also planning to open a direct office in the UAE in 2020, through which promotional activities in the region will be further strengthened.

Commenting on the collaboration, Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Japan is an important market for Etihad, and this year we will celebrate our 10th year of flying to this unique and culturally-rich country. Few destinations offer such a fascinating travel experience and we are very proud to collaborate with JNTO to promote the country further."

"Etihad flies to both Tokyo and Nagoya and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of business, tourism and cultural links between the UAE and Japan," he added.

JNTO's Executive Senior Vice President, Shuichi Kameyama, said, "We are extremely happy to commence joint promotions in the Middle East with Etihad to encourage increased visitor traffic from Abu Dhabi and beyond to Japan.

"Through these collaborations we look forward to not only welcoming many more guests from the region to experience the very best that Japan has to offer, but also for our organization to further strengthen and deepen our relationship with Etihad Airways going forward. We will further increase our presence this year by returning to the Arabian Travel Market in April 2020."