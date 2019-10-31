UrduPoint.com
Japan's Tourism Organisation Signs MoC With Emirates Airline

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Japan's tourism organisation signs MoC with Emirates Airline

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) To further increase tourism demand from the middle East to Japan, the Japan National Tourism Organisation, JNTO, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, MoC, with Emirates Airline, to jointly promote Japan as a destination of choice for travellers from the Middle East.

The multi-faceted promotional campaign will target consumers throughout the Gulf countries by undertaking various joint online and media activities.

In March 2019, the JNTO and the Japan Tourism Agency highlighted the Middle East as a new key market for strategic development, within which increased marketing activities would take place based on the market’s high potential for luxury-based outbound travel. Since then, the JNTO has strengthened its promotional presence within the region, which has included participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2019 in April, and its appointment of a representative office in Dubai with AVIAREPS in September 2019.

Continuing its ongoing marketing efforts and commitment to the Middle East market, the JNTO is also planning to open a direct office in the UAE in 2020, through which promotional activities in the region will be further strengthened.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said, "We are pleased to partner with the JNTO to promote Japan to GCC travellers. The agreement to jointly promote Japan underscores the confidence of Emirates in the potential and attractiveness of the country as a world-class destination that offers unique experiences and we are committed to promoting tourism from key target markets, including the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. We aim to play a major part in growing the market through our strong connectivity to three Japanese points, Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda and Kansai International Airport in Osaka."

Shuichi Kameyama, JNTO's Executive Senior Vice President, said, "We are extremely happy to commence joint promotions in the Middle East with Emirates to encourage increased visitor traffic from the region to Japan. Through these collaborations, we look forward to not only welcoming many more guests from the region to experience the very best that Japan has to offer, but also for our organisation to further strengthen and deepen our relationship with Emirates going forward."

