Japan's Tourist Numbers Fall 99.9% In April During Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Japan's tourist numbers fall 99.9% in April during crisis

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Numbers of overseas visitors to Japan plunged by 99.9 percent in April year-on-year due to a pandemic-induced travel ban, German press agency, dpa, quoted the Japan National Tourism Organisation, JNTO, as saying on Wednesday.

Just 2,900 people travelled to Japan in April, down from 2.9 million during the same month last year, the JNTO said.

Japan has imposed an entry ban to visitors from 100 countries, including China, the United States and all of Europe, inflicting severe damage on the country's tourism industry.

Japan's economy, the world's third largest, has in recent years become increasingly reliant on overseas visitors, especially those from Asia.

Before the pandemic, tourism had been enjoying healthy growth rates. An estimated 31.8 million people visited Japan in 2019, up 2.2 percent from the previous year, the JNTO said.

