Japanese Ambassador highlights shared values, culture with UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Japanese Ambassador to Abu Dhabi has recently highlighted the shared values and culture that his country has with the UAE.

During a reception celebrating Japanese National Day and the Japanese Emperor's birthday, Ambassador Akihiko Nakajima said, "When I have a conversation with people in this country, I learn a lot about ‘our’ culture, besides that of this country and the region."

The constitution of Japan stipulates that the Emperor is the symbol of Japan and the unity of the Japanese people. Emperor Naruhito is the 126th Emperor of Japan, and turned 60 on 23rd February.

"I found also some commonality in a set of values, described by the words and phrases like modesty, moderation, tolerance, harmony, avoid confrontational approach, and so on," the Japanese Ambassador affirmed.

Nakajima noted, "As we continue the efforts of seeking true mutual understanding in our joint project, business interactions, cooperation in education, or every scene of human contact, our bilateral relations will have deeper roots in the mind of the people."

He expressed his hopes that bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan would further contribute to attaining global peace and security, economic prosperity, and social stability; ultimately "creating a truly global civilisation in the era of ‘Reiwa’ [in Japan], the literal meaning of which is beautiful harmony."

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE officials, diplomats, and business leaders attended the reception held on Monday at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi.