UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Highlights Shared Values, Culture With UAE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:15 PM

Japanese Ambassador highlights shared values, culture with UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Japanese Ambassador to Abu Dhabi has recently highlighted the shared values and culture that his country has with the UAE.

During a reception celebrating Japanese National Day and the Japanese Emperor's birthday, Ambassador Akihiko Nakajima said, "When I have a conversation with people in this country, I learn a lot about ‘our’ culture, besides that of this country and the region."

The constitution of Japan stipulates that the Emperor is the symbol of Japan and the unity of the Japanese people. Emperor Naruhito is the 126th Emperor of Japan, and turned 60 on 23rd February.

"I found also some commonality in a set of values, described by the words and phrases like modesty, moderation, tolerance, harmony, avoid confrontational approach, and so on," the Japanese Ambassador affirmed.

Nakajima noted, "As we continue the efforts of seeking true mutual understanding in our joint project, business interactions, cooperation in education, or every scene of human contact, our bilateral relations will have deeper roots in the mind of the people."

He expressed his hopes that bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan would further contribute to attaining global peace and security, economic prosperity, and social stability; ultimately "creating a truly global civilisation in the era of ‘Reiwa’ [in Japan], the literal meaning of which is beautiful harmony."

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE officials, diplomats, and business leaders attended the reception held on Monday at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Abu Dhabi Japan February Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Huawei RevealsHUAWEI AppGallery’s Visionto Build ..

52 seconds ago

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

26 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

44 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

44 minutes ago

Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market ..

40 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test d ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.