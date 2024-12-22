Open Menu

Japanese Anime Industry Sales Top 3 Trillion Yen For 1st Time

Published December 22, 2024

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The market size of Japan's anime industry hit a record high of over three trillion Yen in 2023, buoyed by brisk overseas sales, NHK World Japan reported.

In a report released this month, the Association of Japanese Animations says the industry's revenue for the year stood at about 3.3 trillion yen, or around $21 billion.

That topped the previous record posted in 2022 by more than 14% and was the first time for the figure to exceed the 3-trillion-yen mark.

The association says overseas sales, including distribution contracts and related merchandise, topped nine earnings categories in the survey. The total was around $11 billion, up 18% from a year earlier.

Sales from online distribution surged by 50% year-on-year to about $1.6 billion.

Merchandise sales stood at around $4.5 billion and revenue from live entertainment at roughly $700 million.

