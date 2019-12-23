Japanese Consul-General commends DEWA’s green economy efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, received Dr. Akima Umezawa, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral collaboration and the contribution of Japanese companies to electricity and water projects in Dubai.

The two sides discussed ways to share best practices, experiences, and expertise in energy, water, and sustainability to further develop these areas.

Al Tayer reviewed the DEWA’s most prominent projects, initiatives, and programmes in anticipating and shaping the future of energy by pioneering a futuristic model for utilities in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water.

Al Tayer said that the DEWA has investments of over AED86 billion over the next five years to meet the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate.

The Consul-General of Japan commended the DEWA’s efforts in enhancing a green economy, and facilitating services provided to Japanese companies in Dubai.