Japanese Consul in Dubai visits NOC, calls for bilateral cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Talal Al Shinqeeti, Secretary-General of UAE National Olympic Committee, NOC, met with Dr. Akima Umezawa, Japanese Consul-General in Dubai, at the NOC premises and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in various sports fields, as well as benefit from their expertise and practices.

During the meeting, held in the presence of Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the NOC, and Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Sports and Technical Affairs of the NOC, the two parties discussed means of boosting cooperation and forging partnerships in various fields. They called for exchanging visits and holding workshops for athletes, coaches and technical staffs, as well as sports training camps.

The discussions also covered upcoming sporting events, including the summer Olympics hosted by Tokyo in 2020. The visitor gave a briefing on the efforts of the organising committees to host the games which are expected to attract thousands of athletes from all continents.

Al Shinqeeti stressed the importance of holding such meetings which open the door to benefit from all expertise in realising the vision of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and President of the NOC, to benefit from the experiences of others and opening new horizons for Olympic activities.

Dr. Umezawa expressed his delight at visiting the UAE NOC a year before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games to facilitate all procedures and affairs related to the UAE delegation taking part in the Games. At the conclusion of the event, he received a memento from the NOC and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception.